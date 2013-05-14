FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2013 / 4:00 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Mandiri Sekuritas starts Dyandra Media with 'buy'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mandiri Sekuritas initiated coverage of PT Dyandra Media International Tbk with a “buy” rating, citing the media company’s growth strategy of actively rolling out exhibitions to new cities in Indonesia.

“We are expecting a 30 percent earnings per share (EPS) growth this year driven by higher IIMS revenue and APEC and WTO events to be held in its Bali hall,” Mandiri Sekuritas analyst Handoko Wijoyo wrote in a note.

The research house set a target price of 425 rupiah on Dyandra shares based on its event business valued at about 12 times price-to-earnings ratio, or 10 percent discount to the global peers.

Shares of the company rose 1.35 percent to 375 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.01 percent.

1049 (0349 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)

