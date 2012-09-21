FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Erajaya shares fall on stake sale
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 21, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Erajaya shares fall on stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in PT Erajaya Swasembada, Indonesia’s top phone operator, fell as much as 10.8 percent on Friday after its biggest shareholder, PT Eralink International, sold stock worth about $49 million at a discount.

Eralink sold 241 million shares at 1,950 rupiah each, a 10.3 percent discount from Thursday’s price, putting the deal at 469.95 billion rupiah, according to a term sheet of the offering seen by Reuters on Friday.

J.P. Morgan is the sole bookrunner for the offering.

Erajaya, which was established in 1996, launched a $100 million IPO in December 2011. The stock has jumped 96 percent since then as demand for mobile phones from Indonesia’s middle class is increasing in a country where handset penetration is relatively low at 58 percent.

The stock was down 9.9 percent at 1,960 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.17 percent. 1306 (0606 GMT)

Reporting by Jakarta Bureau; janeman.latul@Thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.