STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Erajaya shares fall on stake sale

Shares in PT Erajaya Swasembada, Indonesia’s top phone operator, fell as much as 10.8 percent on Friday after its biggest shareholder, PT Eralink International, sold stock worth about $49 million at a discount.

Eralink sold 241 million shares at 1,950 rupiah each, a 10.3 percent discount from Thursday’s price, putting the deal at 469.95 billion rupiah, according to a term sheet of the offering seen by Reuters on Friday.

J.P. Morgan is the sole bookrunner for the offering.

Erajaya, which was established in 1996, launched a $100 million IPO in December 2011. The stock has jumped 96 percent since then as demand for mobile phones from Indonesia’s middle class is increasing in a country where handset penetration is relatively low at 58 percent.

The stock was down 9.9 percent at 1,960 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.17 percent. 1306 (0606 GMT)