FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Global Mediacom falls on shareholder's stake sale plan
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 19, 2012 / 4:35 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Global Mediacom falls on shareholder's stake sale plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Indonesia’s largest media company PT Global Mediacom Tbk dropped as much as 7.45 percent on Friday after a shareholder offered for sale its 6.4 percent stake in the company.

Winfly Ltd offered 675 million shares with an upsize option of 225 million shares at a price range of 2,125 - 2,250 rupiah each, aiming to raise up to $211 million from the deal. .

At 11.17 am (0417 GMT) the stock was down 4.26 percent at 2,250 rupiah while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.32 percent.

1037 (0337 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.