STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-UBS upgrades Gudang Garam to 'buy'

UBS Investment Research raised its rating on Indonesian cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying the company’s ability to raise prices is helped by a widening price gap, potential fixing of product portfolio and rising minimum wages.

“Under the new excise tax structure, there has been an increase in minimum retail prices on which the tax is based. Average excise tax increase is set at 8 percent, lower than our 12 percent estimate,” analyst Bonny Setiawan wrote in a note on Wednesday.

“The new tax structure will require Gudang Garam to raise average selling price for its cheaper products to meet the new minimum retail price, which is 5 percent higher than previously set. A wider range of retail prices could also benefit Gudang Garam due to a potentially lower excise tax.”

The research house raised its target price on the company to 64,800 rupiah from 57,000 rupiah.

Gudang Garam shares were up 0.84 percent at 54,300 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.13 percent.

