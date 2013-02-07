FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Mandiri cuts Gudang Garam to 'neutral'
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 7, 2013 / 3:55 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Mandiri cuts Gudang Garam to 'neutral'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mandiri Sekuritas downgraded cigarette maker PT Gudang Garam Tbk to ‘neutral’ from ‘buy’ with a target price of 51,000 rupiah on slower-than-expected stock-up inventory sales and less aggressive raw material purchases.

“Our channel check in the Gudang Garam distribution level unveils not much surprise in the volume sales trend during the fourth quarter of 2012. Relatively mild hike in excise tax in 2013 drove slower stock inventory sales that caused sales excitement during the quarter to subside,” Mandiri analyst Octavius Prakarsa said in a note on Thursday.

Further, despite falling tobacco and clove prices, the firm did not aggressively purchase raw materials during during the second half of 2012, he added.

Shares of Gudang Garam were up 0.6 percent at 50,450 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.19 percent.

1050(0350 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.