STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bahana cuts Hero Supermarket to 'reduce'
May 16, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bahana Securities downgraded PT Hero Supermarket Tbk to “reduce” from “hold”, saying the retailer may continue to underperform due to lower gross margins and intense competition.

“With HERO having missed our expectations, we believe it is time for the management to deliver earnings and better deal with intensifying competition before we can turn more positive on the stock,” Bahana said in a note on Thursday.

Bahana also lowered its target price on shares of the supermarket operator to 3,725 rupiah from 5,400, to reflect 1.2 times price-to-earnings growth. In terms of valuation, Hero is now the second most expensive retailer in the world, Bahana said.

Shares of the company were unchanged at 4,150 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.34 percent. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)

