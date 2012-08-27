FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trading suspended on Indonesia Stock Exchange
August 27, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trading suspended on Indonesia Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Trading was halted on the Indonesian Stock Exchange on Monday due to ‘technical difficulties’.

The stock exchange feed was not working as of 2.42 pm (0742 GMT).

“Due to technical difficulties in trading information disbursement, Indonesian Stock Exchange has stopped trading as of August 27, 2012, 11.30 am Jakarta time,” the exchange said in a statement.

Trading was scheduled to resume before the morning session ended, but it has not, and it is unclear when it will start.

1101 (0401 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
