STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index down on regional factors, profit-taking
March 14, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index down on regional factors, profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indonesian shares fell 1.33 percent, their biggest drop since August 2012, to 4,771.1 by midday on negative regional factors coupled with profit-taking by foreign investors.

Other Asian shares also fell on Thursday with Hong Kong shares down 0.29 percent and Philippine stocks sliding 1.53 percent, outweighing a positive sentiment from Wall Street which had another record close after strong U.S. retail sales sustained an optimistic growth outlook.

“It’s normal profit-taking, mostly from foreign investors,” said Lanang Trihardian, a Jakarta-based analyst at Syailendra Capital.

“The market is just taking a breather, which is healthy. If we see the rally in the past two months, it’s normal to have such correction.”

On the other hand, a decline in consumer and property stocks pushed Jakarta’s blue chip index down 1.51 percent. Jakarta consumer index dropped 2.52 percent while the property index was down 2.28 percent.

Shares of property developers PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka and PT Alam Sutera Realty fell more than 4 percent each to 290 rupiah and 960 rupiah, respectively.

1210 (0510 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)

