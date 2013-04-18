STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index hits 5,000 mark; mid-caps lead

Indonesian shares rose 0.04 percent by midday to hit a record peak of 5,000.42, boosted by high-volume trade in mid-cap companies.

Oil and gas company Energi Mega Persada and Lippo-controlled investment holding company Multipolar Tbk soared more than 7 percent each to 128 rupiah per share and 570 rupiah per share, respectively. Energi Mega Persada was the highest traded stock of the day and Multipolar was at the fourth place.

The major reason behind the index breaking above the 5,000 level was high liquidity in the market, aided by the onset of the dividend payment period and first-quarter earnings, said Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based MNC Securities.

“If JCI’s psychological benchmark (of 5,000) is broken amidst volatilty in regional markets, it will give more confidence to local players and the rise will be sustainable,” Sebayang added.

Indonesian bluechip companies slid 0.12 percent led by state-controlled telecom provider Telekomunikasi Indonesia, which dropped 3.75 percent to 11,550 rupiah.

1250 (0550 GMT)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jijo Jacob)

*************************************************************** 11:05 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Exchange halts trading of Surabaya Agung on bankruptcy filing The Indonesian Stock Exchange suspended trading in PT Surabaya Agung Industri Pulp dan Kertas Tbk as requested by the paper producer’s curator team due to its bankruptcy process, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

Surabaya Agung was sued by Singapore-based Asiabase Resources Pte Ltd for payable worth up to $415,036, company had said in an exchange filing dated March 5.

The pulp maker’s shares hit their lowest since May 2011 at 160 rupiah per share on Monday, before closing at 200 rupiah. They have lost almost half of their value since last year.

The broader Jakarta’s Composite Index is trading down 0.19 percent.

1102 (0402 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)