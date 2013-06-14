FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index rebounds, banking stocks lead
June 14, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index rebounds, banking stocks lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indonesian shares surged 3 percent to 4,745.87 in early trading on Friday, boosted by regional sentiment and the finance sector.

Asian shares rebounded from multi-month lows on Friday, as upbeat economic data boosted U.S. equities and calmed nerves after a bruising selloff in global markets.

Jakarta’s blue chip index rose 3.68 percent, led by banking stocks that soared 4.5 percent.

Indonesia’s central bank surprisingly raised interest rates on Thursday in its attempt to reduce investors’ concerns about the region’s financial markets. Bank Indonesia increased its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.0 percent from the record low where it had been stuck since February last year, in the face of mounting pressure on the rupiah, which has been declining along with other Asian currencies.

“We believe this is a positive move, allowing BI to be ahead of the curve and providing the right signal to the market by pre-empting policies to curb higher inflationary pressures, while simultaneously maintaining yields and IDR stability,” Jakarta-based Bahana Securities said in a note on Friday.

Shares in state-controlled lenders Bank Mandiri surged 6.18 percent to 9,450 rupiah, Bank Negara Indonesia jumped 5.62 percent to 4,700 rupiah and Bank Rakyat Indonesia rose 4.73 percent to 7,750 rupiah.

1306 (0606 GMT)

Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

