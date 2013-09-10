FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian stocks rally on foreign inflow, banking and property firms lead
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 10, 2013 / 8:13 AM / in 4 years

Indonesian stocks rally on foreign inflow, banking and property firms lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 10 - Indonesian shares rebounded on Tuesday, booking the highest intraday gain since October 2011 and rising as much as 3.6 percent to 4,340.7 percent in afternoon trade, boosted by foreign demand for banking and property stocks.

The big caps index rose as much as 4.7 percent to 733.7, with significant foreign net buying. Lenders Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri soared more than 11 percent each to 8,000 and 7,850 rupiah respectively. Property developer Alam Sutera Realty jumped 15.7 percent.

“JCI gained amid positive sentiment from the European market and regional exchanges. Strengthening of the rupiah against U.S. dollar index trading adds to the positive sentiment,” Trimegah Securities said in an afternoon note.

Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.