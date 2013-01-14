FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index rebounds, property sector hits all-time high
January 14, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index rebounds, property sector hits all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s stock market was up 1.15 percent on Monday, led by a record rise in the property index which lost 2.36 percent in the previous week and was the worst performer in Southeast Asia.

The Jakarta property index was up 1.69 percent at midday. Sentul City jumped 6.52 percent to 245 rupiah per share and was the second-highest traded stock by volume. Alam Sutra Realty rose 5.88 percent and Bumi Serpong Damai was up 5.26 percent.

The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.31 percent after the finance minister said on Monday he expected the currency to weaken, with the average exchange rate of 9,300-9,700 per dollar due to pressures from an uncertain global economic situation and a wider current account deficit.

1225 (0525 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

