STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index at all-time high led by property, mining
February 12, 2013 / 5:01 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index at all-time high led by property, mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian shares touched an all-time high on Tuesday, led by property and mining stocks.

The Jakarta Composite Index rose as much 0.59 percent to hit a record high of 4,532.02 during the session, while some regional bourses were still closed for the Chinese New Year holidays.

“JCI has strong momentum to go up, driven by positive sentiment from regional markets but is vulnerable to profit-taking,” said Thendra Crisnanda, an analyst at Jakarta-based BNI Securities.

The Jakarta mining index rose 1.86 percent while the property index was up 1.08 percent. However, the broader index is still underperforming most others in Southeast Asia.

Coal miner Bayan Resources jumped 5.56 percent while nickel producer Vale Indonesia rose 4.46 percent. Real-estate developers Bumi Serpong Damai and Sentul City were up 4.44 and 4.08 percent, respectively.

1137 (0437 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil Nair)

