STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index up; plantation firms lead
September 3, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index up; plantation firms lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian shares rose as much as 1.73 percent to 4,237.23 in early trade on Tuesday, tracking regional indices and boosted by palm oil stocks.

Upbeat factory data from across the globe powered Asian markets on Tuesday, while gold and the yen lost some of their safe-haven appeal as the U.S. delayed a possible strike on Syria.

The big-caps index rose 1.96 percent to 692.1, while plantation firms jumped 3.07 percent to 1,898.4. Palm oil producers BW Plantation soared more than 9 percent to 1,040 rupiah while London Sumatera jumped 7.8 percent to 1,660 rupiah.

The positive sentiment arising from the European Purchasing Managers Index and expansion of China’s manufacturing PMI, along with government’s commitment to promote biodiesel based on crude palm oil and a cut-off in export duty have stimulated the rally in plantations, said Arandi Nugraha, plantation analyst at Jakarta-based Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas.

1246 (0546 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil Nair)

