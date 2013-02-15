STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CLSA cuts Indika Energy to 'sell'

CLSA Asia Pacific Markets downgraded coal miner PT Indika Energy Tbk to ‘sell’ from ‘outperform’, citing concerns over the company’s escalating overhead costs.

“INDY’s overhead expenses have grown 45 percent CAGR with salaries being the biggest driver. In the current coal market environment, it is very important that company maintains vigilance over their cost. We do not believe INDY has done so,” analysts Abdullah Hashim and Hendy Soegiarto said in a note on Friday.

The research house also cut its target price on Indika to 1,360 rupiah from 1,580 rupiah and said it preferred Indika Energy’s subsidiaries Mitrabahtera Segara Sejati and oil and gas service firm Petrosea due to better earnings visibility and cheaper valuation.

Shares of the coal miner were traded at 1,450 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.47 percent.

1158 (0458 GMT)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi) *************************************************************** 

10:34 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indosiar rises on earnings

Shares in TV broadcaster PT Indosiar Karya Media, rose as much as 6.5 percent on Friday, after the company announced its full-year 2012 results.

Indosiar reported a net profit of 257.1 billion rupiah ($26.62 million), compared with a net loss of 96.8 billion rupiah in the previous year. Revenue rose 21 percent to 1 trillion rupiah from 856 billion rupiah a year earlier.

The TV operator’s shares were up 5.38 percent at 980 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.13 percent.

1018 (0318 GMT)