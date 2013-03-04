FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indofood doubles stake in China Minzhong
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 4, 2013 / 3:35 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indofood doubles stake in China Minzhong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, the world’s biggest instant noodle maker, will buy a 14.4 percent stake in China-based vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp , it said in a filing with the Indonesian stock exchange on Monday.

Indofood will buy shares of Singapore-listed Minzhong Food for S$85 million ($68.56 million) or $1.12 per share, raising its stake to 29.33 percent from 14.95 percent.

Last month, Indofood bought a 14.9 percent stake in Minzhong for S$89.67 million ($72.45 million) through a rights issuance to expand its presence in the ethanol and sugar industries.

Shares of the food firm were down 1.35 percent at 7,300 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.16 percent.

1021 (0321 GMT)

$1 = 1.2398 Singapore dollars Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.