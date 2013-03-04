STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indofood doubles stake in China Minzhong

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, the world’s biggest instant noodle maker, will buy a 14.4 percent stake in China-based vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp , it said in a filing with the Indonesian stock exchange on Monday.

Indofood will buy shares of Singapore-listed Minzhong Food for S$85 million ($68.56 million) or $1.12 per share, raising its stake to 29.33 percent from 14.95 percent.

Last month, Indofood bought a 14.9 percent stake in Minzhong for S$89.67 million ($72.45 million) through a rights issuance to expand its presence in the ethanol and sugar industries.

Shares of the food firm were down 1.35 percent at 7,300 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.16 percent.

1021 (0321 GMT)