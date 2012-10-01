FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trading in Indonesia Air Transport suspended
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 1, 2012 / 3:41 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trading in Indonesia Air Transport suspended

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Indonesian stock exchange suspended trading in the shares of PT Indonesia Air Transport after the stock’s price nearly tripled in the last two weeks.

“The stock exchange needs to suspend trading of PT Indonesia Air Transport shares on Oct. 1 to cool down the price,” the exchange said in a statement on Monday.

Shares of the air transport service provider soared to their highest in five years on Sept. 24 at 137 rupiah, from a year-low of 50 rupiah on Sept. 13. They closed at 122 rupiah on Friday.

The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.05 percent at 10.15 a.m. (0315 GMT)

1017 (0317 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.