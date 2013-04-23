FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indosat to delist ADRs from NYSE
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indosat to delist ADRs from NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s second largest telecom provider PT Indosat Tbk plans to delist its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) from the New York Stock Exchange effective as of May 16 to cut costs, the company said on Monday.

The Indonesian stock exchange will be able to meet the capital needs of the company in the near future, Indosat said in a statement on its website.

“Furthermore, the delisting will also reduce the administrative costs associated with listing on the NSYE,” Indosat said.

Indosat launched the ADR program in 1994 to attract investment from international investors.

Indosat shares were up 0.8 percent at 6,300 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.28 percent. 1100 (0400 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.