STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indosiar rises on earnings

Shares in TV broadcaster PT Indosiar Karya Media, rose as much as 6.5 percent on Friday, after the company announced its full-year 2012 results.

Indosiar reported a net profit of 257.1 billion rupiah ($26.62 million), compared with a net loss of 96.8 billion rupiah in the previous year. Revenue rose 21 percent to 1 trillion rupiah from 856 billion rupiah a year earlier.

The TV operator’s shares were up 5.38 percent at 980 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.13 percent.

1018 (0318 GMT)