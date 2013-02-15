FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indosiar rises on earnings
February 15, 2013 / 3:36 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indosiar rises on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in TV broadcaster PT Indosiar Karya Media, rose as much as 6.5 percent on Friday, after the company announced its full-year 2012 results.

Indosiar reported a net profit of 257.1 billion rupiah ($26.62 million), compared with a net loss of 96.8 billion rupiah in the previous year. Revenue rose 21 percent to 1 trillion rupiah from 856 billion rupiah a year earlier.

The TV operator’s shares were up 5.38 percent at 980 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.13 percent.

1018 (0318 GMT)

$1 = 9,659.5 rupiah Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jijo Jacob

