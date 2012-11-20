FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Infrastructure sector set for pick-up - Nomura
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Infrastructure sector set for pick-up - Nomura

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indonesia is still in the early stages of infrastructure development and the theme will continue to play out until early next year, Nomura Equity Research said on Tuesday.

“Investors generally were convinced that infrastructure activities will pick up in Indonesia, and were generally encouraged that things are actually picking up faster than expected,” analyst Andy Lesmana said in a note.

However, concerns remain on the government’s ability to fully implement the land acquisition bill, he added.

Investors have also voiced concern over rising subsidy spending and its impact on infrastructure spending if oil prices rise further, Lesmana said.

Noting that competition and valuation are the two key issues for the cement and toll roads sector, the report said the construction sector could be an interesting exposure for investors with a portfolio of small-cap stocks.

Nomura’s top picks include construction firm Wijaya Karya , which fell 0.7 percent to 1,410 rupiah, and toll operator Jasa Marga, which saw its shares easing 0.87 percent to 5,700 rupiah.

The Jakarta infrastructure index was up 0.58 percent, while the broader index fell 0.16 percent.

1516 (0816 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.