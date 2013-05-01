STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Kawasan Jababeka soars on 1Q profit growth

Shares in PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka leaped as much as 13.3 percent to an all-time high of 340 rupiah on Wednesday after the industrial estate developer said its quarterly net profit quadrupled from a year earlier.

Jababeka’s first-quarter net profit reached 200.1 billion rupiah ($20.58 million), from 52.6 billion the previous year. Net sales were 753.3 billion rupiah or threefold higher than 252.4 billion rupiah last year.

The company’s share price has almost tripled in the past two years.

Jababeka shares were up 10 percent at 330 rupiah, with the highest volume traded. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.3 percent.

1139 (0439 GMT)