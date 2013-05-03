STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index slide continues on S&P outlook cut

The broader Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.81 percent in morning trade, continuing its slide after Standard & Poor’s on Thursday downgraded Indonesia’s sovereign credit rating outlook to “stable” from “positive”, citing concerns over stalling reforms.

Blue chip stocks dropped 0.91 percent, led by more than 2 percent falls in car maker Astra International and state-controlled lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia in heavy trading.

“We believe S&P’s decision to downgrade Indonesia’s outlook was mostly owing to government’s reluctance to deal with fuel subsidy problem that was likely its constraint in the first place to upgrade Indonesia last year,” Jakarta-based Mandiri Sekuritas said in a note on Friday.

“We do not think it will have significant impact domestic growth. Instead, it will affect financial market and rupiah fluctuations.”

1212 (0512 GMT)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

*************************************************************** 11:41 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Unilever to boost production, exports

Soap producer PT Unilever Indonesia has earmarked 1 trillion rupiah ($102.70 million) to raise production capacity this year to boost exports, a company director told reporters on Friday.

Unilever Indonesia will produce 200,000 tonnes of various consumer products from its Seimangke plant in North Sumatra.

“Most of the products will be exported to our sister companies abroad,” said Sancoyo Antarikso, external relations director.

Unilever Indonesia shares jumped 14.1 percent to a five-month high after Unilever Plc offered to pay as much as $5.4 billion to raise its stake in its Indian unit, banking on fast-growing spending power in Asia’s third-largest economy.

Unilever Indonesia shares rose 2.17 percent to 26,050 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite index dropped 0.85 percent.

1122 (0732 GMT)