STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Fuel price hike may lead to slower growth in short term- Bahana
May 21, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bahana Securities said that ahead of the government’s plan to increase fuel price by an average 33 percent, the market has continued to forge ahead breaking through their 5,150 year-end index target.

With a hike in fuel price to 6,000 rupiah/litre, inflation would jump to nearly 9 percent year-on-year and full-year 2013 GDP growth could fall to slightly below 6 percent, it said.

This could lead to profit-taking in interest rate-sensitive stocks and a sizeable market correction, Bahana said in a note on Tuesday.

“While we believe that less government fuel subsidy will improve Indonesia’s longer-term macro fundamentals, we think short term pain in the form of slower growth on the back of higher inflation and increased interest rates will mean profit taking in the near-term for the market,” the note said.

“Thus, we retain our 2013-end bottom-up index target at 5,150.”

Bahana’s preferred stocks include telecom operator Telkom Indonesia, consumer producer Indofood Consumer Branded Products and toll operator Jasa Marga, given their defensive nature amid the current pick-up in local inflationary pressures.

Jakarta’s broader index was down 0.86 percent.

1440 (0853 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
