FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Weakness short-term; fuel price hike could be a spoiler-Batavia
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
June 10, 2013 / 3:56 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Weakness short-term; fuel price hike could be a spoiler-Batavia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jakarta-based Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas said the current weakness in the Jakarta composite index is only short-term, but may get worse when the fuel price increase is announced.

“JCI was down about 4.5 percent and foreign net sell in equity market was recorded at almost 10 trillion rupiah during the period. Domestic investors seem to buy aggressively and hence preventing the index from a sharp decline,” Andy Ferdinand, head of research at Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas said in a note on Monday.

“We recommend to buy on weakness on fundamentally good stocks after the selling pressure diminishes. We still maintain JCI’s 2013 target of 5,181.”

Indonesia’s new finance minister said the government wants to increase fuel prices in June and proposed additional compensation in this year’s budget to help protect the poor from the impact of the rise.

Batavia’s preferred stocks are infrastructure and consumer while it is less keen on banking, property and mining sectors.

Jakarta’s broader index was down 1.12 percent, while the blue-chip index dropped 1.09 percent.

1030 (0330 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.