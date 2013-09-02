FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Trimegah cuts Kawasan Jababeka target price
September 2, 2013 / 4:37 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Trimegah Securities slashed its target price on the shares of industrial park developer Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk to 360 rupiah from 470 rupiah, on a lower PE target in 2013 and 2014.

Kawasan Jababeka on Monday posted lower-than-expected second -quarter net profit that dropped 10.8 percent year-on-year.

“Our target price implies 2013 PE of 13.9x and 2014 PE of 9.0x,” Trimegah analyst Melvina Wildasari said in a note on Monday.

The research house kept its “buy” rating on the Kawasan Jababeka stock, saying despite the bleak macroeconomic outlook for the second half of 2013, the company has sustainable earnings from its infrastructure units in power plants and dry ports compared with other players.

“Besides having an exposure to the both residential and industrial estates in West Java, the company has as well expanded its industrial estate business to Central Java area, by creating a JV with Sembcorp Development. KIJA’s marketing sales rose by 40 percent year-on-year, still on track.”

Kawasan shares slid 4 percent to 240 rupiah. Indonesian property stocks rose 0.43 percent while the broader index was down 0.3 percent.

1104 (0534 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

