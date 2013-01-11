STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Mandiri raises Modernland target price

Mandiri Sekuritas raised its target price for PT Modernland Realty Tbk to 900 rupiah from 650 rupiah, saying the the real-estate firm stands to benefit from its land sale plan.

Property developer Alam Sutera has agreed to buy up to 170 hectares of land in Serpong from Modernland for 3.4 trillion rupiah ($351.97 million) in the next 30 months.

The target price reflects the potential upside from the deal, assuming the cash is fully in hand, analyst Octavianus Oky Prakarsa said in a note on Friday.

While Modernland did not disclose how it would use the sale proceeds, it hinted at land acquisition in East Jakarta for industrial estate development, which could be another potential upside, Prakarsa added, keeping its ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

Modernland shares were up 1.45 percent at 700 rupiah and Alam Sutera shares were up 2.99 percent at 690 rupiah, outperforming the broader index was down 0.27 percent.

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Sarana Meditama soars on debut

Shares in PT Sarana Meditama Metropolitan Tbk jumped as much as 50 percent to 600 rupiah per share after its trading debut on Friday.

The Indonesian hospital operator issued 180 million new shares for its initial public offering, priced at 400 rupiah per share, aiming to raise 72 billion rupiah ($7.45 million).

Sarana Meditama is the third company to list on the Indonesian stock exchange this year. It operates hospitals in the greater Jakarta area and plans to use IPO proceedings for business expansion.

PT Lautandhana Securindo was the lead underwriter for the IPO.

The stock was trading at 465 rupiah with a volume of 9.5 million shares. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.02 percent. ($1 = 9,660 rupiah) 1235 (0535 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)