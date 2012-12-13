FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Multi Agro Gemilang to sell 44 pct stake in Jan IPO
December 13, 2012 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian palm oil firm PT Multi Agro Gemilang Plantation plans to sell 44.44 percent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering in January, the company said.

The plantation firm plans to issue up to 4 billion new shares to fund expansion and repay debt, but the pricing has not been set yet, according to a company statement published in a local newspaper.

Brent Securities and Valbury Asia Securities are the underwriters for the IPO.

Jakarta Agriculture broader index was down 0.56 percent, while the broader index was down 0.3 percent.

1006 (0306 GMT) ($1 = 9,635.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
