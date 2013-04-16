FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nobu Bank to sell 52 pct stake in May IPO
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 16, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nobu Bank to sell 52 pct stake in May IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian lender Nobu Bank plans to sell 52 percent of its enlarged capital in an initial public offering in May, the underwriter said on Tuesday.

Controlled by the Riady family of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group, Nobu plans to raise 862 billion rupiah ($88.76 million) for business expansion by issuing 2.15 billion new shares.

The issue will be priced in a range of 325 to 400 rupiah per share or price-to-earnings valuation of 20.8 to 25 times, with the listing date on May 8.

Ciptadana Securities is the underwriter for the IPO.

Nobu Bank plans to open 70 offices and targets a loan growth of up to 50 percent by the end of this year. Lippo Group aims to raise at least $300 million in the second quarter through IPOs of its healthcare, banking and information technology units. {ID:nL3N0CYATQ]

Jakarta finance stocks were up 0.91 percent, while the broader index was up 0.77 percent.

1516 (0716 GMT)

$1 = 9,712 rupiah Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.