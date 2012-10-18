FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-StanChart cuts stocks outlook to 'underweight'
October 18, 2012

Reuters Staff

Standard Chartered Equity Research lowered its outlook on the Indonesian equity market to ‘underweight’ from ‘neutral’ citing concerns over lower corporate margins as food prices rise and commodity prices remain under pressure.

“We forecast this trend to continue and recommend investors switch away from Indonesia in favour of the Philippines, which we believe is only halfway through the same four-year re-rating process that Indonesia experienced between 2006 and 2010,” analysts Clive McDonnell and Benjamin Wong said in a note on Thursday.

Investors have been steadily decreasing exposure to the Indonesian market as they look to reallocate to markets with lower valuation risk as recovery expectations revive in Asia, the research unit said.

Standard Chartered also cut its Jakarta Composite Index 12-month target to 4,400 from 4,500. At 10.55 a.m (0355 GMT) the Indonesian index was up 0.28 percent, wh ile the Philippines index was up 0.11 percent.

1057 (0357 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
