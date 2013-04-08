FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi raises index target on hopes of strong Q1 results
April 8, 2013 / 4:36 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi raises index target on hopes of strong Q1 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Citi Research raised its target for Indonesian stock index to 5,300 and kept its ‘positive’ view, on expectations of robust first quarter results and also citing a rebound in the equity markets.

“We expect that first quarter 2013 will remain solid, supported by the domestic-oriented sectors,” Ferry Wong, Jakarta-based head of equity research in Citi, said on a note.

Among the sectors, property was driven by strong pre-sales while higher volume boosted the retail sector. Banks did well due to higher loan growth, he said.

“On the flip side, the commodity sectors, coal and plantation, will remain lackluster in our view. Automotive and media sectors are expected to report relatively in-line results,” he said.

The Indonesian equity market has posted a solid 14 percent return year to date, outperforming the region by 12 percent, helped by portfolio inflow from foreign institutional investors, the research note said.

After underperforming the market significantly in 2012, Indonesia has made a strong start in the first quarter 2013, it said.

Indonesian shares have gained more than 13 percent this year, with the index almost doubling since 2009. The index is down 0.68 percent on Monday.

1053 (0353 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)

