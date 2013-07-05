STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nomura sees market volatility continuing in Q3

Nomura Equity Research said it expects the high volatility in the Indonesian market to continue in the July-September quarter, but macroeconomic fundamentals should remain solid to sustain long-term growth.

“The crucial reform in fuel subsidy in June, and what appears to be the peak of foreign selling in May-June, might mark the bottom of the JCI, in our view, barring any major external shocks,” Nomura’s Jakarta-based head of research Wilianto Ie said in a note on Friday.

The infrastructure sector will be the key theme in Indonesia as key regulatory frameworks are in place, while the consumer goods industry will face cost and competition pressures amid rising demand that will put pressure on margins, the research house said.

Nomura’s top picks are utility firm Perusahaan Gas Negara and cigarette-maker Gudang Garam.

Consumer stocks rose 1.15 percent while the infrastructure sector was up 0.66 percent. The broader JCI was up 0.16 percent.

