CORRECTED-STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nomura raises Perusahaan Gas target price
May 2, 2013 / 4:51 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nomura raises Perusahaan Gas target price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects reason in paragraph 1, adds a line) Nomura Equity Research raised its target price on gas producer PT Perusahaan Gas Negara to 6,000 rupiah from 5,000 rupiah on faster-than-anticipated volume growth, potential dividend upside and improved supply-side outlook.

However, Nomura is cautious on PGN’s upstream expansion ambition.

“Although these investments will likely generate better returns compared to cash, given limited expected synergies with PGN’s existing down/mid-stream operations and a vastly different business risk profile, we are comparatively more cautious on PGN’s upstream expansion ambitions,” Nomura analyst Daniel Raats said in a note on Thursday.

The research house maintained its ‘neutral’ rating and advised investors to resist the temptation to chase the rally.

“We are finding the short and medium-term natural gas supply and volume assumptions necessary to find appealing upside to current price levels increasingly difficult to reconcile with our understanding of PGN’s economic reality.”

Shares of Perusahaan Gas were down 0.81 percent at 6,150 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.39 percent.

1130 (0430 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

