FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Mandiri Sekuritas raises plantation sector to 'neutral'
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
August 29, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Mandiri Sekuritas raises plantation sector to 'neutral'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mandiri Sekuritas raised its rating on plantation stocks to ‘neutral’ from ‘underweight’ saying crude palm oil (CPO) has touched bottom and is currently on an upcycle.

“Mandatory use of biodiesel, potential lower-than-expected U.S. soybean production due to dry weather in the Midwest and prolonged rupiah weakness should make domestic CPO price stay strong,” Mandiri Sekuritas analyst Hariyanto Wijaya wrote in a note on Thursday.

The research house raised ratings for palm oil producers BW Plantation and Sampoerna Agro to ‘neutral’ from ‘sell’, saying their current share prices reflect their estimates of poor full-year financial results.

Mandiri’s top picks are Astra Agro Lestari and London Sumatera, as the ratings were upgraded to ‘buy’ from ‘sell’, on the back of improvement in their 2014 estimated full-year financial performance.

Plantation stocks were up 3.57 percent, leading the rally in the Jakarta Composite Index, which was up 0.72 percent.

1344 (0644 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.