STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bahana cuts Bukit Asam target price
July 26, 2013 / 4:41 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bahana cuts Bukit Asam target price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bahana Securities slashed its target price on shares of state-controlled coal miner Perusahaan Tambang Bukit Asam to 8,700 rupiah from 10,000 rupiah while maintaining its ‘reduce’ rating, citing a significant decrease in first-half net profit.

“First half 2013 net profit was 48 percent of our 2013 full-year estimate, resulting in our forecast maintenance for now,” Bahana said in a note on Friday.

The research house also noted that higher cost of goods sales (COGS) mainly due to a combination of higher sales volume and rising expenses that most likely stemmed from coal railway services, mining services and overhead expenses.

Bukit Asam’s shares slid 0.88 percent to 11,300 rupiah. The broader index was down 0.1 percent.

1122 (0422 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Sunil Nair)

