STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Ristia Bintang jumps after suspension lifted
September 26, 2012 / 3:55 AM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Ristia Bintang jumps after suspension lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Indonesia’s construction firm PT Ristia Bintang Mahkota Sejati jumped on Wednesday after Indonesia’s stock exchange lifted a suspension on trading in the company’s shares.

Trading in Ristia Bintang shares was suspended on August 31 after the share price jumped to 205 rupiah, or 135.63 percent, from Aug. 2 to 30, according to a statement from the exchange.

The stock is trading up 24.39 percent at 255 rupiah while the broader Jakarta Composite Index is down 0.64 percent.

1037 (0337 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)

