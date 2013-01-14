STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Solusi Tunas Pratama to buy 300 towers from Hutchison

Telecom tower operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama would buy up to 300 towers from the Indonesian unit of Hutchison Telecommunication, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange on Monday.

Solusi Tunas Pratama did not disclose the value of the deal. Last August, CEO Nobel Tanihaha said the firm plans to raise 648 billion rupiah ($68.4 million) through a rights issue this month to buy telecommunication towers.

Shares of Solusi were last closed at 4,975 rupiah on Jan. 10. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 1.15 percent.

1315 (0615 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier) *************************************************************** 12:59 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index rebounds, property sector hits all-time high

Indonesia’s stock market was up 1.15 percent on Monday, led by a record rise in the property index, which lost 2.36 percent in the previous week and was the worst performer in Southeast Asia.

The Jakarta property index was up 1.69 percent at midday. Sentul City jumped 6.52 percent to 245 rupiah per share and was the second-highest traded stock by volume. Alam Sutra Realty rose 5.88 percent and Bumi Serpong Damai was up 5.26 percent.

The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.31 percent after the finance minister said on Monday he expected the currency to weaken, with the average exchange rate of 9,300-9,700 per dollar due to pressures from an uncertain global economic situation and a wider current account deficit.

1225 (0525 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)