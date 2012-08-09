STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CLSA initiates Supra Boga with "buy"

CLSA started coverage of PT Supra Boga Lestari Tbk with “buy” and a target price of 1,100 rupiah, citing the company’s high growth potential in view of low retail penetration in the country and as real income growth remained robust.

“Supra Boga Lestari... is set to double its store count within 2011-14, suggesting 25% 3-years Cagr on expansion alone. We expect company’s earnings to hit Rp69bn by 2014 (47% 3-years Cagr),” CLSA said in a note on Thursday.

The broker said the premium supermarket leader, with two store concepts under the Ranch Market and Farmers Market, has strong brand equity with its high fresh product content and service excellence.

At 0211 pm. (0711 GMT) the retailer’s shares were up 7.23 percent at 890 rupiah while the broader index was up 0.86 percent.

1412 (0712 GMT)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)

**************************************************************** 12:57 09Aug12 -STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Kim Eng raises BNI target price on loan growth Maybank Kim Eng raised the target price of PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk shares to 5,100 rupiah from 5,000 rupiah, saying Indonesia’s fourth largest lender’s first-half net profit was backed by significant loan growth.

“1H12 net profit was supported by notable loan acceleration in June, which increased to 10 percent YTD vs. 5 percent YTD in May. Thus, the bank is back on track to meeting the management’s target of 18-20 percent YoY by YE12,” Maybank Kim Eng analyst Rahmi Marina said in a note on Thursday.

Maybank Kim Eng also kept BNI rating on ‘buy’, saying the stock is the cheapest alternative among big banks and that it has solid fundamentals that can support medium-term growth with an upside potential of 35 percent.

At 1207 pm. (0507 GMT) the bank’s shares were up 0.66 percent at 3,800 rupiah while the broader index was up 0.89 percent.

1239 (0539 GMT)