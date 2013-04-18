FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Exchange halts trading of Surabaya Agung on bankruptcy filing
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 18, 2013 / 4:06 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Exchange halts trading of Surabaya Agung on bankruptcy filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Indonesian Stock Exchange suspended trading in PT Surabaya Agung Industri Pulp dan Kertas Tbk as requested by the paper producer’s curator team due to its bankruptcy process, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

Surabaya Agung was sued by Singapore-based Asiabase Resources Pte Ltd for payable worth up to $415,036, company had said in an exchange filing dated March 5.

The pulp maker’s shares hit their lowest since May 2011 at 160 rupiah per share on Monday, before closing at 200 rupiah. They have lost almost half of their value since last year.

The broader Jakarta’s Composite Index is trading down 0.19 percent.

1102 (0402 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Bijoy Koyitty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.