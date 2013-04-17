STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Telkom jumps on mobile unit earnings

Shares in Indonesian telecom provider PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia rose as much as 6.4 percent to hit an all-time high of 12,500 rupiah on Wednesday after the company’s mobile unit announced its full-year 2012 results.

Indonesia’s largest mobile provider, PT Telekomunikasi Selular, said on Wednesday net profit rose 22 percent to 15.7 trillion rupiah ($1.62 billion), while subscriber base grew 17 percent to 125 million customers.

Telkom shares were up 2.98 percent at 12,100 rupiah, with the fourth highest turnover of the day, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.56 percent.

