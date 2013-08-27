FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Telkom ready to buy back shares on price plunge
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 27, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Telkom ready to buy back shares on price plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesia’s largest telecommunications provider, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, is prepared to buy back its shares if the stock price plunges too far below normal valuation, the company’s chief executive said.

Shares in Telkom plunged as much as 6.1 percent to 10,000 rupiah on Tuesday. The stock has fallen 22.5 percent since an all time high of 12,900 rupiah in May.

“We have 10 trillion rupiah ($922.08 million) in cash. However, we haven’t allocated a specific amount for buyback yet,” said CEO Arief Yahya.

Last week, Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises minister asked state firms to buy back shares, which have been falling sharply on concerns over the country’s widening current account deficit and broader worries hitting emerging markets in general.

Telkom shares were down 5.16 percent at 10,100 rupiah, with the fourth highest turnover of the day, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index dropped 3.55 percent.

1459 (0759 GMT)

$1 = 10,845 rupiah Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul,; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.