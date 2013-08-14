FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Tiphone Mobile jumps on Samsung distributor takeover
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2013 / 5:16 AM / in 4 years

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Tiphone Mobile jumps on Samsung distributor takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in cellphone retailer PT Tiphone Mobile Indonesia Tbk rose as much as 11 percent on Wednesday after the company acquired an official distributor of South Korean gadget-maker Samsung Electronics.

Tiphone acquired a 99 percent stake in Bandung-based PT Poin Multi Media Nusantara (PMMN) for 44.9 billion rupiah ($4.37 million), it said in a statement to the Indonesia stock exchange. PMMN is an official distributor of Samsung cellular handsets in the West Java region.

Shares of Tiphone were up 3.7 percent at 560 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.51 percent.

1158 (0458 GMT)

$1 = 10,290 rupiah Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.