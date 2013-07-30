FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Unilever rises on first-half earnings
July 30, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Unilever rises on first-half earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in PT Unilever Indonesia rose as much as 4.4 percent after the consumer goods company announced its first-half results.

Net profit rose 21.2 percent to 2.8 trillion rupiah ($272.57 million) year-on-year, Unilever said in a statement published in a local newspaper on Tuesday.

Indonesian consumer stocks jumped 2.4 percent, the highest sector mover of the day, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index rose 1.25 percent.

1328 (0628 GMT)

$1 = 10,272.5 rupiah Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jijo Jacob

