STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nomura cuts XL Axiata target price

Nomura Equity Research lowered its target price for mobile phone operator PT XL Axiata to 6,000 rupiah from 6,750 rupiah but maintained its ‘neutral’ rating, citing uncertainties over the company’s margins and returns.

“XL is a good company with a good execution track-record, but there are now uncertainties around data competition, capex, margins and returns,” Nomura analyst Sachin Gupta said in a note on Wednesday.

The research house estimated the company’s capital expenditure could be over $500 million this year. The company is rearranging its dealer and distribution channels which could see it remain aggressive for the next few quarters, it added.

Shares of XL Axiata were up 0.95 percent at 5,300 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.97 percent.

1120 (0420 GMT)

(Reporting by Muhammad Subarkah, Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

*************************************************************** 10:59 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index up on positive sentiment, stable rupiah

Indonesian shares rose 1.18 percent to 4,807.35 by midday, boosted by positive sentiment after the Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high on Tuesday.

The Dow hit a record closing high on Tuesday, part of a broad market rally that has lifted the oldest U.S. market gauge nearly 9 percent so far this year on solid corporate earnings, unprecedented support from the cheap money policies of the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of improvement in the U.S. economy.

“We predict the index will gain today, driven by the positive global sentiment reflected in the strengthening of the regional index this morning. JCI will move in a 4,742-4,770 range,” Thendra Crisnanda, an analyst at the Jakarta-based BNI Securities, said in a note on Wednesday.

“The rupiah is still at a stable exchange rate at 9,698 rupiah per dollar. Foreign demand is still relatively high compared with the domestic market and is expected to help the market remain attractive.”

Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on Indonesia to ‘positive’ from ‘neutral’. It ranked the country as the most preferred ASEAN market compared with Thailand and Singapore, the research house said on Tuesday.

Jakarta’s blue chip index was up 1.27 percent, led by property and infrastructure stocks. The Jakarta property index rose 1.53 percent and infrastructure stocks were up 1.94 percent.

Shares in nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia and property developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka rose more than 3.5 percent to 2,775 rupiah and 295 rupiah, respectively.

1050 (0350 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)