STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nomura cuts XL Axiata target price

Nomura Equity Research lowered its target price on shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk to 5,700 rupiah from 6,000 after the cellular operator cut its full-year revenue forecast.

“XL’s 2Q results were good and trend better than those of peers, but the management lowered its revenue guidance for full-year 2013, which is disappointing although not very surprising given the weak 1Q run rate and good momentum from peers,” Nomura said in a note on Friday.

However, Axiata could regain some operating momentum as the company showed signs of improvement in the current quarter, Nomura said.

The research house maintained its “buy” rating on XL Axiata, saying the company booked a revenue growth of 5 percent in the second quarter, higher than its peers. Telkomsel’s revenue rose 4 percent and PT Indosat Tbk recorded a revenue growth of 2 percent in the second quarter.

Shares of XL Axiata rose 2.89 percent to 4,450 rupiah, while the broader index edged up 0.08 percent.

1220 (0520 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)