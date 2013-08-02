FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nomura cuts XL Axiata target price
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 2, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nomura cuts XL Axiata target price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nomura Equity Research lowered its target price on shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk to 5,700 rupiah from 6,000 after the cellular operator cut its full-year revenue forecast.

“XL’s 2Q results were good and trend better than those of peers, but the management lowered its revenue guidance for full-year 2013, which is disappointing although not very surprising given the weak 1Q run rate and good momentum from peers,” Nomura said in a note on Friday.

However, Axiata could regain some operating momentum as the company showed signs of improvement in the current quarter, Nomura said.

The research house maintained its “buy” rating on XL Axiata, saying the company booked a revenue growth of 5 percent in the second quarter, higher than its peers. Telkomsel’s revenue rose 4 percent and PT Indosat Tbk recorded a revenue growth of 2 percent in the second quarter.

Shares of XL Axiata rose 2.89 percent to 4,450 rupiah, while the broader index edged up 0.08 percent.

1220 (0520 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.