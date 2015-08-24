ECB's favourite inflation gauge falls to six-month low

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A key indicator of euro zone market inflation expectations fell to a six-month low on Monday, as a slowdown in Chinese growth and tumbling oil prices rocked the outlook for consumer price growth.

The five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate , which shows where investors expect 2025 price growth forecasts to be in 2020, fell to 1.621 percent, its lowest since late February.

The European Central Bank, which has said the rate is its favoured market measure of inflation expectations, aims to raise consumer price growth back to its target of close to 2 percent. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)