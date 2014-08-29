FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 29, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Euro up, Bunds and stocks fall after in-line euro zone inflation reading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The euro rose while stocks and German Bund futures fell on Friday after euro zone inflation data came in as forecast and somewhat cooled expectations of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank.

Consumer prices in the 18 countries using the euro rose by just 0.3 percent year-on-year in August, the smallest increase since October 2009, European Union statistics office Eurostat data showed.

The euro rose to the day’s high of $1.3195 as investors trimmed bets against the single currency after the data.

German Bund futures fell to a low for the day 151.28, down 30 ticks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index briefly trimmed gains after the data. It was trading 0.3 percent higher at 1,372.78 points at 0903 GMT. (Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
