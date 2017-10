LONDON, Feb. 7 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against an Irish default fell on Thursday after Dublin reached a deal that will reduce its borrowing costs, a move that could ease its full return to bond markets.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Irish government debt fell 17 basis points on the day to 183 basis points, according to data monitor Markit. This means it costs $183,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against an Irish default using a five-year CDS contract.