Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar steady, mkt guarded on shaky demand outlook

* China home prices fall for 5th straight month in February * Vale to sell two iron ore cargoes via tenders-trade * Australia iron ore region unscathed after cyclone * China daily steel output up 13 pct in early March (Adds China steel output, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Benchmark China steel futures struggled on Monday to hold on to recent gains, reflecting caution among investors about the outlook for Chinese demand as Beijing maintains a tight grip on the property sector. Chinese home prices fell for a fifth consecutive month in February and are expected to continue heading south in the next few months after Premier Wen Jiabao said last week that he would keep property tightening measures in place during his last year in office to deflate asset bubbles and shield the economy. Construction activity in China is resuming after winter, but without big projects in the pipeline, demand may not spike enough to greatly boost demand for steel and steel's raw material, iron ore, traders said. "Steel demand is there but I don't think it's enough to push up iron ore prices further," said a physical iron ore trader in Shanghai. "Demand for steel from construction will be limited with no new projects and the government has already stated that the real estate restrictions will stay." The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to close at 4,343 yuan ($690) a tonne, after trading in a tight 22-yuan range. Rebar, used in construction, gained for a fourth week in a row last week. The marginal price gain even after an industry group estimated that China's daily crude steel output jumped 13 percent to 1.898 million tonnes in the first 10 days of March versus late February, underscoring market doubts about the sustainability of an increase in production. SELLING AT A LOSS Spot prices of steel products in China were also either steady or marginally lower after recent gains which had spurred some mills to buy iron ore and boost spot prices to four-month highs last week. Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were little changed on Monday. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI dipped 0.2 percent to $144.70 a tonne on Friday, according to the Steel Index. Some buyers are turning to iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports where cargoes are $5-$7 per tonne lower than those sold at sale tenders by miners, said another Shanghai-based trader. "Some traders are trying to clear those stocks and get the cash back, even if they're selling at a loss, because they are not too confident about the outlook for iron ore prices," he said. Iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports, comprised of older cargoes bought by mills and traders, dropped half a percent to 99.42 million tonnes at the end of last week, said industry consultancy Mysteel. Still, miners continue to unload cargoes into the spot market, with top miner Vale slated to sell more than 300,000 tonnes of iron ore via two tenders on Monday, traders said. Vale is selling 175,000 tonnes of 65-percent grade Carajas fines and another 168,000 tonnes of 64-percent grade Tubarao sinter feed fines via tenders due to close later on Monday, traders said. "I think Vale is trying to take advantage of the fact that there's less Australian cargo in the market because of the cyclone there," said the first Shanghai trader. But Australian material could soon find its way back into the spot market after the powerful cyclone passed at the weekend without causing any serious damage and shipping operations have already resumed. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4343 8.00 0.18 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 147 0.25 0.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.7 -0.30 -0.21 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.56 -0.26 -0.18 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3227 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)