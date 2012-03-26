Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar nears two-month high, inventory slips

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - China’s benchmark steel futures partially rebounded to approach a two-month high on Monday, after a drop in the country’s imported iron ore inventory spurred buying from speculators.

The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange stood at 4,357 yuan ($691) a tonne, compared with Friday’s close of 4,347 yuan. The contract hit a high of 4,367 yuan on March 22 -- its strongest since mid-Jan.

“Market conditions are improving generally. We’re seeing continuous drawdown of inventory,” said Graeme Train, an analyst with Macquarie in Shanghai.

Iron ore stockpiles at major Chinese ports, comprised of older cargoes bought by mills and traders, fell 1 percent to 98.44 million tonnes at the end of last week, said industry consultancy Mysteel.

Chinese steel mills have ramped up production on expectations that demand builders will pick up as the weather warms, keeping demand for iron ore healthy.

“There’s a bit of a risk that supply is going to overshoot and we are seeing indications that mills are ramping up output, and that’s perhaps why we are not getting better price performance, and the inventories are not dropping too quickly,” said Train.

“Overall, I think the market’s pulled out quite nicely from its January-February low.”

In base metals, London copper edged up on Monday as it found some support from stronger stock markets and a sturdier euro, after closing 1.5 percent down last week on worries about slowing growth in top commodity user China. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)