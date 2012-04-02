Iron Ore-Prices seen staying near 5-month top, China off

* Slow physical market with China shut through Wednesday * Traders holding back cargoes, seeing more price rise By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 2 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices are likely to hover near five-month highs this week, with little activity seen in the physical market in the first three days, with China away for a public holiday. Iron ore ended the first quarter up nearly 7 percent, rebounding from a decline of 19 percent in the last three months of 2011, supported by hopes demand from top importer China will strengthen as construction activity turns brisk after winter. Anticipating a spurt in construction steel demand, daily crude steel output in the country rose to 1.919 million tonnes in mid-March from 1.898 million tonnes earlier in the month, industry data showed last week. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI stood at $147.60 a tonne on Friday, slightly off the five-month high of $147.70 touched earlier last week, based on data from reference price provider the Steel Index. Physical iron ore trading activity was hushed on Monday and is likely to remain so until Wednesday, with Chinese markets closed for a national holiday, said a Singapore-based trader. "But I see more upside for prices. Some steel mills are raising product prices in April, rebar futures are largely steady and weather in northern China is getting better so construction is on the way," he said. "A lot of traders are holding back their cargo because they foresee prices will go higher." Data showing manufacturing activity in China shot up to an 11-month high in March could also mean better days ahead for the country's steel sector, although a recovery could be bumpy, with demand still sluggish. "We do expect steel prices to lift towards the end of this quarter, but we're talking much more modest price rises. While some inventories are drawn down, there still remain quite substantial inventories," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group. Fusarelli said he expected iron ore prices to stay near current levels over the next couple of weeks, but they could track gains in steel prices in China towards the end of the second quarter. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0447 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 149.75 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 147.6 -0.10 -0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.5 -0.05 -0.03 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)